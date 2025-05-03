Sabalenka beats Gauff in straight sets to win Madrid Open

MADRID — (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka beat Coco Gauff in straight sets to win her record-tying third Madrid Open on Saturday.

No. 1-ranked Sabalenka powered through the first set and edged the American in a tiebreaker for 6-3, 7-6 (3) on the outdoor clay court.

Sabalenka added to titles in Madrid in 2021 and 2023 and equaled Petra Kvitova’s tournament record. It was also Sabalenka’s third title of the season after Brisbane and Miami and her career 20th. She also pulled level with Gauff on head-to-head with five wins apiece.

The fourth-ranked Gauff could have risen to No. 2 with a victory. The 2023 U.S. Open champion had lost only one set this week until the final. Gauff's great record in finals slipped to nine wins in 11.

On Sunday, Casper Ruud plays Jack Draper in the men’s final.

