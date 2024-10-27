Sainz wins Mexico City Grand Prix as Norris tightens championship fight

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday and Lando Norris closed the gap in the Formula 1 championship race after another contentious battle with Max Verstappen.

Verstappen started second and took the lead from pole-sitter Sainz on the start, but the first lap quickly drew a caution when contact between Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon caused Tsundona to crash and Albon to retire with damage to his car.

The restart was spicy with the Ferrari's racing Verstappen and Norris for position. And for a second consecutive week, the title contenders clashed.

Norris was penalized a week ago at the United States Grand Prix for forcing Verstappen off track — a punishment that gave the final spot on the podium to the three-time reigning world champion. It also allowed Verstappen to widen his lead in the driver standings to 57 points before the race Sunday.

The tables were turned at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez when Verstappen was given a 10-second penalty for banging wheels with Norris and forcing Norris off the track.

“Ten? That’s aggressive,” Verstappen said.

He then was slapped with a second 10-second penalty for gaining position when he left the track for a combined 20-second penalty to be served on his first pit stop.

“That’s fine then. That’s silly, man,” Verstappen radioed.

He pitted from third on Lap 27 and his mechanics could not begin his service until the 20-second penalty was served. He dropped to 15th when he rejoined the race.

Although Verstappen recovered to finish sixth, Norris spoiled what looked to be a Ferrari sweep when he snatched second place from Charles Leclerc with eight laps remaining. The finishes were a 10-point swing for Norris, who now trails Verstappen by 47 points with four races remaining.

Leclerc finished third for Ferrari, which like McLaren is trying to dethrone Red Bull for the lucrative constructors' championship.

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished fourth and fifth and Verstappen was sixth. Kevin Magnussen was seventh for Haas and followed by Oscar Piastri of McLaren, Nico Hülkenberg of Haas and Pierre Gasly of Alpine.

Sianz, meanwhile, not only won but finished on the podium for the first time in Mexico City. It was the fourth win of his career, and second of the season for the driver who is being replaced by Hamilton next year at Ferrari. Sainz had never before won two races in a season.

“This was a master class,” the Ferrari team told Sainz.

“Thank you, this feels good,” replied Sainz, who sounded emotional. “Most definitely happy. Gracias, Mexico.”

Perez's long day

Embattled driver Sergio Perez had a long day at his home race from the very start.

The Mexican, who was eliminated in the first round of qualifying to earn an 18th-place starting spot, gained five positions at the start. But was immediately handed a five-second penalty for being outside his box at the start.

It dropped him to 16th and he finished 17th.

Perez also got into a wheel-to-wheel battle with Liam Lawson that turned contentious on team radio as the two battled for position on the 19th lap.

“What the (expective) is this idiot doing? Is he OK?” Perez asked on his radio as the drivers went wheel-to-wheel and made contact. Perez was run wide of the track in the battle.

Lawson was just as irate.

“Is he (expletive) serious?” Lawson asked on his radio.

"Loud and clear, we'll review it, head down," Lawson was told by his RB team.

Alonso out early

Fernando Alonso's 400th career Formula 1 start was a short one: he drove his Aston Martin back the garage on the 16th lap.

He finished 18th and the team said the brakes on his Aston Martin were overheating.

Alonso began the race weekend ill and skipped Thursday events but returned by Friday's second practice. The two-time F1 champion already held the record for most starts in series history, setting the record when he passed Kimi Räikkönen, who retired with 353 starts.

The 43-year-old Alonso started the race ninth in the driver standings. He has 32 career victories and 106 podium finishes.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.