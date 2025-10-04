Scherzer, Bichette and Bassitt are left off Blue Jays' Division Series roster against Yankees

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer was left off the Toronto Blue Jays' roster for their AL Division Series against the New York Yankees along with injured shortstop Bo Bichette and right-hander Chris Bassitt.

Scherzer was 1-3 with a 9.00 ERA in his last six starts, including a Sept. 7 loss to the Yankees as New York took advantage of the 41-year-old right-hander tipping pitches with his changeup.

An eight-time All-Star, Scherzer was 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts after agreeing to a $15.5 million, one-year contract. He didn't pitch between March 29 and June 25 because of right thumb inflammation.

He has a 221-117 record with a 3.22 ERA, winning World Series titles with Washington in 2019 and Texas in 2023. Scherzer is 7-8 with a 3.78 ERA in 30 postseason games.

Bichette, second in the major leagues to the Yankees' Aaron Judge with a .311 batting average, hasn't played since Sept. 6, when he sprained his left knee in a collision with Yankees catcher Austin Wells. Bassitt, who was 11-9 and led the Blue Jays in wins, hasn't pitched since Sept. 18 because of lower back inflammation.

Toronto included 13 pitchers, but only Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage, a 22-year-old right-hander who debuted Sept. 15, finished the season in the rotation. Toronto chose four left-handers against lefty-heavy New York: Justin Bruihl, Mason Fluharty, Eric Lauer and Brendon Little.

New York added right-hander Luis Gil, who was set to start Saturday's opener and dropped right-handed relief Mark Leiter Jr., who was active for the Wild Card Series against Boston but didn't pitch.

The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers added three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw and left-hander Anthony Banda to the roster for their NL Division Series against Philadelphia while dropping right-hander Edgardo Henriquez.

Kershaw, a 37-year-old, is slated to pitch in relief. The 11-time All-Star says he will retire after the postseason.

Infielder Otto Kemp and outfielder Weston Wilson were on the Phillies' roster and right-handers Jordan Romano and Lou Trivino were left off.

Right-hander Ben Brown was added to the Chicago Cubs' roster against the Milwaukee Brewers and left-hander reliever Taylor Rogers was dropped. Rogers pitched a hitless inning in the Wild Card Series against San Diego.

Milwaukee included hard-throwing rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski and left-hander Robert Gasser while leaving off first baseman Rhys Hoskins.

