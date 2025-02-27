Shaedon Sharpe makes a case for the best dunk in the NBA this season

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Shaedon Sharpe has been one of the NBA's most gifted young dunk artists since he was selected seventh overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2022 NBA draft. But he reached a new level on Wednesday night — possibly literally.

Sharpe's vicious one-handed slam over the unfortunately placed Justin Champagnie was immediately hailed as one of the best in the NBA this season. He called it the best of his career, and it was part of an all-around career night in Portland's 129-121 win over Washington Wizards.

“I just started like laughing, like, ‘Wow, man. Poor kid up under him,’" Portland coach Chauncey Billups said of the slam. “That was pretty incredible.”

The 21-year-old Sharpe led Portland with a career-high 36 points, shot 13 of 26 from the floor and sank 7 of 10 free throws, including four in a row down the stretch.

And his signature moment originated with an alert defensive play when he swiped Champagnie's pass beyond the 3-point arc. Sharpe then took one dribble into the paint and launched so high into the air that even his teammates were in disbelief.

“I don't know where he got it from,” Blazers forward Deni Avdija said. “I asked him on the bench, 'If I'm going to work as hard as I can, will I be able to jump like you?' I don't know, it's just genes.”

Such was the force of his slam that Sharpe crashed briefly to the court after flushing the ball through the net.

“I seen the dude in the way," Sharpe explained, "so I just jumped and tried to dunk it. And it went in.”

In 33 minutes, Sharpe also had eight rebounds — one shy of another career high — and five assists.

“His offense was incredible,” Billups said. “I mean it really was. On all three levels he was incredible the entire time. I thought the defense was high-level as well. I really did. And his rebounding, he got some really, really big rebounds for us.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.