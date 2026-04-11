Shane Lowry makes Masters history: His second hole-in-one at Augusta National earns him crystal bowl

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Shane Lowry became the first player with two career holes-in-one at the Masters, adding one Saturday at the sixth hole during his third round at Augusta National to the ace he made on the 16th during the final round of the 2016 tournament.

Playing with Tommy Fleetwood, the former British Open champion hit a 7-iron from 190 yards and watched the ball hop three times before disappearing into the cup. His celebration was a near-carbon copy of the way he celebrated his other ace a decade ago.

It was Lowry's second ace in as many events. He had a hole-in-one on the second at Memorial Park during the Houston Open.

As for the Masters, it was the first hole-in-one since Stewart Cink's on the 16th in 2022. And it was just the seventh ace to happen on the difficult sixth hole, the last coming from Corey Conners during the 2021 tournament.

Anyone who makes a hole-in-one during the Masters is rewarded with a crystal bowl.

Lowry has a rapidly growing list of aces at some of golf's iconic venues. Along with his two at Augusta National, and his recent one in Houston, the Irishman has aced the 17th at TPC Sawgrass — the famed island green — and the seventh at Pebble Beach.

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