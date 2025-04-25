Shedeur Sanders is still on NFL draft boards after QB-needy teams pass on him in 1st round

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Shedeur Sanders is still on the board following the first round of the NFL draft.

The New York Giants passed on the former Colorado star quarterback twice, including with the No. 3 pick Thursday night. Las Vegas (at No. 6), the New York Jets (No. 7), New Orleans (No. 9) and Pittsburgh (No. 21) also said no thanks to Sanders, and that's four teams seemingly in need of a signal caller.

How far will Sanders fall now?

He will definitely be available when the second round begins Friday with QB-needy Cleveland on the clock. The Browns hold two of the first four picks in the round.

There was some thought a team would trade into the bottom end of the first round and grab Sanders. But no one did.

The Giants looked like they might. They sent three picks to Houston for the 25th overall selection and then chose Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart over Sanders. TV cameras showed a solemn Sanders family watching and waiting in Canton, Texas.

Concerns about Sanders’ arm strength have become an issue in recent weeks, although his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, laughed at that notion. In 50 collegiate games, Shedeur Sanders threw for 14,347 yards, with 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He completed 70.1% of his passes and ran for 17 more scores.

He finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting. Former Colorado teammate Travis Hunter went second overall to Jacksonville, which traded four picks to move up three spots and select the Heisman winner.

But Sanders didn't get the same first-round party. Although there was some speculation he might slide to the second round, most outsiders figured someone — maybe a big-city franchise — would take a chance on the talented left-hander who brings an entourage.

Sanders previously said he didn't need the bright lights of Broadway or the Bellagio. “I could bring cameras and eyes anywhere I go,” he said. And he insisted the attention wouldn't bother him one bit because, as his father said, he was raised to keep calm and carry on.

“One thing I learned is to not really care about anybody’s opinion but those around us who matter,” Shedeur said.

His father has been outspoken all along the way.

“We’ve already won. We came from a private school. And we came from an HBCU. We’ve won," Deion Sanders said. "Shedeur’s getting drafted. He’s going in the first round. ... We’ve won, man. We’ve already won.”

