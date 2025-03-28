Sidney Crosby breaks Wayne Gretzky's NHL record with his 20th season averaging a point per game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Sidney Crosby broke an NHL record he shared with Wayne Gretzky for point-per-game consistency.

By scoring 8:49 into the first period for Pittsburgh against Buffalo on Thursday night, Crosby registered his 80th point to assure he’ll finish his 20th NHL season averaging at least a point per outing.

The Penguins captain surpassed the mark first set by Gretzky, who finished all but his 20th and final NHL season in 1998-99 averaging a point a game.

The 37-year-old Crosby reached 80 points in his 72nd game in a season during which he has already missed two outings due to injury. Pittsburgh has eight games remaining on its schedule.

Crosby’s 26th goal of the season cut Buffalo’s lead to 2-1. He was set up by Rickard Rakell’s pass from below the goal-line to the left of the net. Crosby used his right skate to stop the pass and kick into his stick before snapping it inside the right post.

Selected first overall in the 2005 draft, Crosby has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh, where he’s a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Meanwhile, Washington’s Alex Ovechkin is closing in on breaking Gretzky’s NHL career record of 894 career goals. Ovechkin scored his 889th goal Tuesday night.

