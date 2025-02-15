Sinner’s deal with WADA to accept 3-month ban criticized by Kyrgios as 'sad day for tennis'

LONDON — (AP) — Jannik Sinner’s deal with the World Anti-Doping Agency to accept a three-month ban for positive doping tests has been criticized by Australian player Nick Kyrgios, with the Professional Tennis Players Association citing a “lack of transparency" in the system.

Sinner, the top-ranked men's player, said Saturday he accepted the ban which means he won't miss any Grand Slam tournaments. The French Open, the season's next major, starts May 25.

“Obviously Sinner’s team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost,” Kyrgios said on the social network X, noting that WADA had previously sought to ban Sinner from the sport for at least one year.

"Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist,” Kyrgios wrote.

WADA challenged a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency not to suspend Sinner for what the ITIA judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid last March.

Sinner's explanation — that trace amounts of Clostebol in his doping sample was due to a massage from a trainer who used the substance after cutting his own finger — was accepted.

Hours after the settlement was announced, three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka posted on X: “I don’t believe in a clean sport anymore ...”

The Professional Tennis Players Association, which was founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, also weighed in on X, where it posted a statement criticizing the parties involved in the decision-making process: the ATP, WTA, Grand Slams, ITA, and WADA.

“The ‘system’ is not a system. It’s a club. Supposed case-by-case discretion is, in fact, merely cover for tailored deals, unfair treatment, and inconsistent rulings. It’s not just the different results for different players. It’s the lack of transparency. The lack of process. The lack of consistency. The lack of credibility in the alphabet soup of agencies charged with regulating our sports and athletes,” the PTPA wrote.

It accused the agencies of unacceptable bias “for all athletes and shows a deep disrespect for every sport and its fans. It’s time for change.”

