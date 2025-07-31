Slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez returns to Mariners in deal with Diamondbacks, AP source says

SEATTLE — (AP) — Slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez is headed back to the Seattle Mariners in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a person familiar with the deal said Wednesday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Suarez spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Mariners, hitting 53 home runs.

The 34-year-old infielder has 36 homers this season and is tied with Seattle's Cal Raleigh for the major league RBI lead with 87. He joins a lineup that already ranks fifth in the majors in home runs, thanks in large part to Raleigh — the major league leader with 41 homers.

Suárez is in the final season of an eight-year, $79 million contract and is eligible for free agency after next season. Seattle is fighting for a wild-card spot.

