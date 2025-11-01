SMU knocks off No. 10 Miami 26-20 in overtime, damaging playoff hopes for Hurricanes

DALLAS — T.J. Harden scored on a 1-yard run in overtime, and SMU upset No. 10 Miami 26-20 on Saturday, handing the Hurricanes their second loss in three weeks and damaging their playoff hopes.

Ahmaad Moses put the Mustangs (6-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast) in position to win even with a field goal by intercepting Carson Beck just short of the goal line on the first possession of the extra period. It was Moses' second pick.

Harden’s score came on the last of his four consecutive runs as the Mustangs won their 13th consecutive home conference game a week after losing an ACC regular-season game for the first time in their second season since returning to a power league.

Harden took a handoff and ran left untouched, launching a wild celebration as SMU students stormed the field from the stands behind the Miami bench. Fans toppled the goal post in the end zone where Harden scored.

The uprights were eventually removed — including one that was part of a controversial ruling what SMU thought was a tying field goal — and taken out of the stadium.

"Hope there's one in Deep Ellum and one in downtown Dallas," said coach Rhett Lashee, who had another reason to celebrate with a two-year contract extension announced before the game.

Marquise Lightfoot’s critical unnecessary roughness penalty on a hit on quarterback Kevin Jennings after Miami called a timeout gave the Mustangs a first down when they were facing fourth-and-9 down with 1:08 remaining in regulation.

Lightfoot's mistake opened the door for Sam Keltner's tying 38-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining in regulation.

“To lose a game like that, in that fashion, it’s hard,” Beck said. “This team comes and works every single day. We’re so connected. It’s really tough to lose like that on the road.”

Keltner had a potential tying 42-yarder with about six minutes to go that was ruled no good as the ball sailed over the right upright. SMU argued the call, but it wasn’t reviewable.

Jennings threw for a touchdown and ran for a score before ignoring an apparent lower left leg injury and returning to finish a drive to Keltner’s 43-yard field for a 17-all tie in the final seconds of the third quarter.

Beck had 274 yards passing with touchdowns to Joshisa Trader and Alex Bauman, but threw two interceptions in Miami's first game outside Florida this season.

The Mustangs had negative yards rushing when they started overtime. The 25 yards on the winning possession put them at 23 for the game.

The takeaway

Miami: Coach Mario Christobal chose not to go for the win at the end of regulation. He had 25 seconds and a timeout, but Beck took a knee following a touchback on the kickoff.

SMU: Jennings was already playing hurt, according to Lashlee, before getting injured again. He was limping badly when he first returned to the field but looked more mobile as the fourth quarter went on.

Poll implications

The Hurricanes probably won't be the third top 10 team this season to drop completely out of the poll in one week, which happened to Penn State and Texas in the same week in early October. But Miami is probably headed to the 20s.

SMU's 13-12 loss last week at Wake Forest on a final-play field goal, which ended a nation-leading conference winning streak at 20 games, probably silences any talk of the Mustangs returning to the poll.

Up next

Miami: Syracuse at home next Saturday.

SMU: At Boston College next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.