Split doubleheader: Domínguez traded from Orioles to Blue Jays in between games against each other

BALTIMORE — (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles traded reliever Seranthony Domínguez to Toronto on Tuesday — in between games of their day-night doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

Domínguez did not pitch in the the opener, which the Orioles won 16-4. Then the trade — Domínguez for minor league right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown — was announced about an hour before the scheduled first pitch of the nightcap.

Domínguez is 2-3 with a 3.24 ERA in 43 relief appearances this season. The last-place Orioles have also traded away relievers Bryan Baker and Gregory Soto as part of what has been a mild sell-off so far.

The AL East-leading Blue Jays had a bullpen ERA of 3.94, which ranked in the middle of the pack heading into Tuesday's second game. Domínguez, who was in his sixth season with the Philadelphia Phillies when the right-hander was traded to Baltimore around this time last year, can help.

The 23-year-old Watts-Brown was ranked as Toronto's No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He's 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA in 19 starts at Class A and Double-A this year.

The Double-A affiliates for the Blue Jays and Orioles — New Hampshire and Chesapeake — were also playing each other Tuesday night, making this a convenient move for Watts-Brown, too.

