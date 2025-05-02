Spurs promote Mitch Johnson to head coach, taking over for Gregg Popovich

Mitch Johnson never expected to be coach of the San Antonio Spurs, not even on an interim basis.

It's his team going forward.

Johnson, the interim coach for the final 77 games the Spurs played this season, will be the new coach of the team after Friday's announcement by Gregg Popovich that he is stepping down and transitioning solely into being the team's president of basketball operations.

Popovich had the job since 1996.

“When I took the opportunity to join the Austin Spurs over nine years ago, I had no idea that opportunity was in front of me,” Johnson said at the end of the regular season. “And so, it’s sometimes funny how your journey takes you and sometimes the biggest moments can come from the least likely spots.”

Johnson got the job, initially, on virtually no notice. Popovich had a stroke in the team's San Antonio arena on Nov. 2, a few hours before the Spurs played the Minnesota Timberwolves that night. Johnson took over on an interim basis and kept the job for the remainder of the season.

He went 32-45 in those games, which goes on Popovich's record since he was still technically the head coach. When Johnson coaches on opening night next season, it'll be his 78th time in the role and his record — unless the NBA makes an exception — going into it will be 0-0.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said when the season ended that he had belief the organization would do the right thing.

“I trust the organization ... and I also trust Mitch to grow into that role,” Wembanyama said. “So, I think we are in good hands.”

Johnson has been in the Spurs organization for nine seasons, the last five of those in San Antonio. He was San Antonio's coach in the NBA Summer League at Las Vegas in 2022 and 2023 — with Popovich watching just about every move, albeit from the stands.

His time with the Spurs started with their G League affiliate in Austin, Texas. Before that, he spent one season as an assistant at the University of Portland in 2016.

