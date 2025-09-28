Steelers backup QB Skylar Thompson robbed in Dublin, report says

DUBLIN — (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed that backup quarterback Skylar Thompson was involved in an incident Friday night after a report that the player had been robbed.

The Irish Independent newspaper reported Sunday that Thompson was assaulted and robbed in Dublin on Friday night.

Thompson was not playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in what is Ireland's first regular-season NFL game.

“We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said.

The Independent reported that Thompson was briefly hospitalized with minor injuries.

The NFL did not immediately comment.

