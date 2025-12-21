Action Sports Jax

Steelers receiver DK Metcalf swipes at Lions fan leaning over railing in front row

Steelers Lions Football Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf, right, plays against Detroit Lions' Rock Ya-Sin during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (Ryan Sun/AP)

DETROIT — Steelers receiver DK Metcalf swiped at a fan leaning over the railing in the front row at Ford Field during the second quarter of Pittsburgh's game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Metcalf and the fan, wearing a black-and-blue shirt and a blue wig, were speaking to each other before the two-time Pro Bowler threw a right hand toward the man's face. Metcalf did not appear to make much, if any contact.

He had one reception on six targets for 5 yards in the first half.

The 28-year-old Metcalf is in his first season with the Steelers after spending six seasons with Seattle.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read