Steelers run past Bengals 34-12 but lose Aaron Rodgers to a left hand injury

PITTSBURGH — Mason Rudolph guided a pair of long second-half scoring drives after taking over for the injured Aaron Rodgers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers surged past the Cincinnati Bengals 34-12 on Sunday.

Rodgers, the NFL's oldest active player at 41, injured his left hand during a Pittsburgh drive late in the first half. It was unclear exactly when the four-time MVP was hurt. Rodgers was hit illegally twice during the drive, both of which resulted in roughing-the-passer penalties against Cincinnati.

While the Steelers (6-4) initially listed Rodgers' status as “questionable,” he did not return to the sideline for the second half.

Enter Rudolph, the longtime backup who led the Steelers on a late run to the playoffs in 2023. He returned to Pittsburgh last spring, though he quickly ceded the starting job after Rodgers signed in early June.

Rudolph picked up right where he left off, completing 12 of 16 throws for 127 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to running back Kenny Gainwell with 3:40 left that sealed it.

Pittsburgh's defense, which was shredded by Joe Flacco and the Bengals a month ago, added two touchdowns of its own. Safety Kyle Dugger returned a Flacco pass 74 yards for a game-turning pick-6 in the third quarter. Cornerback James Pierre added a 32-yard scoop-and-score late in the fourth.

Flacco's run of inspired play came to an abrupt end. The 40-year-old, who had looked his age since taking over for an injured Joe Burrow and ineffective Jake Browning, delivered his worst performance since arriving in Cincinnati (3-7) last month. Flacco completed 23 of 40 passes for 199 yards with a touchdown and Dugger's pick.

Ja'Marr Chase, who set a franchise record with 16 receptions in Cincinnati's first meeting with Pittsburgh, was held to three catches for 30 yards in the rematch. The All-Pro wide receiver's most memorable exchange came early in the fourth quarter when he got into a jawing match with Steelers veteran defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

The two were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties with Cincinnati driving in Pittsburgh territory. They were separated by teammates only to reengage after the whistle on the following play. Ramsey ended up being ejected after grabbing Chase's facemask with his left hand before taking a swing with his right.

A reprise of the memorable shootout in Cincinnati last month appeared in the offing after both teams scored on their opening possession.

It was a mirage. Two of the NFL's worst defenses held their own for much of the afternoon before Pittsburgh finally broke it open when Flacco's ill-advised floater to the middle of the field ended up in the hands of Dugger. The recently acquired safety darted the other way and the Steelers were able to steady themselves after a 1-3 skid put their once-comfortable AFC North lead in serious jeopardy.

Pittsburgh will be in first place when it travels to Chicago next week, though who the quarterback will be is a mystery for now.

Injuries

Bengals: CB Cam Taylor-Britt exited with a left foot injury in the first half and did not return. TE Drew Sample was evaluated for a right oblique injury but returned. DE Trey Hendrickson missed his second straight game with a hip injury.

Steelers: WR/KR Ke'Shawn Williams entered the concussion protocol in the first quarter after taking a hit while returning the opening kickoff.

Up next

Bengals: Welcome AFC East-leading New England to Cincinnati next Sunday.

Steelers: Travel to Chicago next weekend to take on the Bears.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.