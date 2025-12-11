Aston Villa wins 8th straight game with 2-1 victory over Basel in Europa League

Aston Villa extended its winning streak to eight games in all competitions with a 2-1 victory against Basel in the Europa League on Thursday to secure at least a playoff spot.

Villa is tied with Lyon and Midtjylland atop the standings of the second-tier European competition on 15 points with five wins from six games.

Villa bounced back from a poor start to the season and is now third in the Premier League, including a 2-1 victory over leader Arsenal on Saturday.

At St. Jakob-Park in Basel, summer signing Evann Guessand put Villa 1-0 ahead early following a corner kick before Flavius Daniliuc met Xherdan Shaqiri's curling free kick to equalize.

Halftime substitute Youri Tielemans needed just eight minutes to place a shot from 20 meters (yards) into the bottom corner of the net to restore Villa's lead for good.

Villa manager Unai Emery has won the Europa League trophy four times during stints in charge of Sevilla and Villarreal.

Afonso Moreira and Pavel Šulc scored inside the opening 11 minutes for Lyon to secure a 2-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles, while Cho Gue-sung netted the winner for Danish team Midtjylland in a 1-0 victory over Genk.

After eight games, the top eight in the 36-team table go directly to the round of 16 in March.

Teams placed ninth to 24th advance to the knockout playoffs in February.

In other games, Celta Vigo, which had stunned host Real Madrid 2-0 on Sunday in La Liga, came down to earth with a 2-1 defeat at home to Bologna. Anderson Talisca netted a hat trick for Fenerbahce in a 4-0 victory at Brann.

Earlier, Real Betis remained unbeaten after a 3-1 win over Dinamo in Zagreb.

Young Boys wasted a penalty but still earned a 1-0 win over Lille, which played an hour with 10 men after Ayyoub Bouaddi’s red card.

Stuttgart recovered from a 5-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga by routing Maccabi Tel Aviv 4-1.

Dyche unbeaten

Igor Jesus entered in the 86th minute and still had time to score a late winner for Nottingham Forest in its 2-1 win at Utrecht.

The forward claimed his fourth goal of the campaign two minutes from time after Utrecht goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas was unable to hold Dan Ndoye's header.

Arnaud Kalimuendo gave Forest the lead early in the second half before Mike van der Hoorn equalized with a header.

Since Sean Dyche took over as manager Forest has been unbeaten in the Europa League with three wins and a draw.

Nancy's Celtic loses 3-0 to Roma

Barnabás Varga headed in the winning goal to complete a 2-1 comeback victory for Ferencváros over Scottish side Rangers and remained unbeaten with four wins and two draws.

Forward Bojan Miovski's acrobatic volley gave Rangers a 1-0 lead before Bence Ötvös equalized in first-half stoppage time for the hosts who are coached by former Celtic player Robbie Keane.

Rangers remains without a win in the league phase.

Nice remains the only Europa League team without a point after a 1-0 home defeat to Braga with Pau Victor scoring. It was the eighth straight loss for Nice across all competitions.

Celtic marked a European debut for new coach Wilfried Nancy with a 3-0 loss to Roma.

Defender Liam Scales started a night to forget for Celtic with an own-goal and Evan Ferguson added two more from inside the box still inside the first 45 minutes. Arne Engels had a chance to pull one back in first-half stoppage time but his spot kick went off the post.

Celtic had lost to Hearts 2-1 on Sunday in the domestic league in Nancy's first game in charge.

Conference League

In the third-tier Conference League, Crystal Palace swept aside Shelbourne 3-0 away in Dublin with Christantus Uche, Eddie Nketiah and Yeremy Pino on target.

Two-time runner-up Fiorentina beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-1, and Strasbourg won 1-0 at Aberdeen to lead the standings with 13 points from five games.

