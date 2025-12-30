Tanzania, Tunisia join Nigeria in Africa Cup last 16 with draw keeping Angola out

RABAT, Morocco — Tanzania and Tunisia grabbed the last available places in the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday by playing out a 1-1 draw that eliminated Angola.

Feisal Salum’s goal for Tanzania, which canceled out Ismaël Gharbi’s penalty, sent the Taifa Stars through to the last 16 as one of the six groups’ best third-place finishers.

Angola, which finished third in Group B with two points, had been hoping for a favor from Tunisia to beat Tanzania and another from Nigeria, which complied by defeating Uganda 3-1.

But Tanzania’s goal proved the difference. Both Tanzania and Angola finished with two points and a goal difference of -1. Salum’s goal meant the Taifa Stars had scored more in the group stage (Tanzania's three goals vs. Angola’s two), meaning they go through to the next round.

Tunisia advances as Group C runner-up, but it wasn’t enough to appease its fans, who whistled the team after supporting it in the rain in Rabat.

The game started with intensity and desperation usually only seen in the final minutes with the Carthage Eagles besieging the Tanzanian goal.

Gharbi rattled the left post and tried an audacious shot from near the halfway line, while tackles went flying from both sides.

Tunisia got a break when Ibrahim Hamad was penalized after a VAR check for dragging back Hazem Mastouri. Gharbi converted the penalty in the 43rd.

Salum replied after the break with a low shot that skidded along the wet grass inside the left post.

Three goalkeepers for Uganda

With his team already assured of top spot in the group, Nigeria coach Eric Chelle opted to rest many of his regulars including Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Bright Osayi-Samuel. Victor Osimhen played from the start.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru crossed for Paul Onuachu to score with a simple finish in the 28th, and Uganda’s slim hopes were effectively ended early in the second half. Goalkeeper Denis Onyango was unable to resume after the break, and his replacement Salim Magoola was sent off in the 50th for handling the ball outside the penalty area. Magoola couldn’t resist stopping a shot from Osimhen.

Uganda’s third-choice goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi soon conceded when Raphael Onyedika shot the ball between his legs for 2-0 in the 62nd, five minutes before Onyedika got another goal.

Rogers Mato restored some Ugandan pride in the 75th with a fine chip over Francis Uzoho in the Nigeria goal.

