Tauson upsets 2nd-seeded Wimbledon champion Swiatek to reach Montreal quarterfinals

Montreal Tennis Clara Tauson, of Denmark, reacts during her match against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during round of 16 action at the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP) (Christinne Muschi/AP)

MONTREAL — (AP) — Clara Tauson of Denmark upset second-seeded Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek of Poland 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday night to reach the National Bank Open quarterfinals.

The 6-foot Tauson, seeded 16th in the hard-court event that ends Thursday, avenged a loss to Swiatek at Wimbledon to set up a match Tuesday with sixth-seeded Australian Open winner Madison Keys of the United States.

“I think, obviously, getting a win against her after losing to her in Wimbledon a couple of weeks ago is, obviously, nice, because I was not feeling great in that match, and I felt like I was playing some good tennis in Wimbledon,” Tauson said. “So I felt like if I could keep that going, I thought I had a shot.”

Tauson won her lone tour title in New Zealand in January, beating fellow Montreal quarterfinalist Naomi Osaka of Japan in the final.

Keys outlasted 11th-seeded Karolina Muchova of Czechia 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the windy afternoon session.

"Clara’s a fantastic ball-striker,” Keys said about the quarterfinal match. “She’s got a big serve. She’s got a lot of power on both sides. She covers the court quite well on top of everything, so I feel like she’s one of those matches where you kind of have to temper a little bit and not go for things too quickly.”

Osaka also advanced in the afternoon, routing Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-1, 6-0 in 49 minutes — the second-fastest victory of her career. Osaka had a 42-minute victory in a 2016 event in Brazil.

Osaka reached the final eight of a WTA 1000 or Grand Slam event for the first time in 19 months. On Tuesday, she will face 10th-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, a 6-4, 6-1 winner over fifth-seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States.

