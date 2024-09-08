Taylor Fritz plays Jannik Sinner in the US Open men's final

NEW YORK — (AP) — Taylor Fritz is seeking the first Grand Slam singles title for an American man in 21 years, and Jannik Sinner will be trying for second major championship of the season when they meet in the U.S. Open final.

Sunday’s title match in Arthur Ashe Stadium is scheduled to begin at about 2 p.m. EDT, two hours earlier than its usual start.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner is 34-2 on hard courts in 2024 with four titles, including at the Australian Open in January. The 23-year-old Italian goes into Sunday on a 10-match winning streak. After he won the Cincinnati Open last month, it was revealed that he had been exonerated in a doping case after testing positive for an anabolic steroid twice in March.

The 12th-seeded Fritz, a 26-year-old Californian, reached his first major final by outlasting fellow American Frances Tiafoe in five sets on Friday. That allowed Fritz to become the first man from the United States to play for a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer in 2009 at Wimbledon.

Roddick’s victory at the 2003 U.S. Open is the last Slam title for an American man.

