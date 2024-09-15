Texas QB Quinn Ewers departs with strained abdomen and Arch Manning takes over for Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers departed the No. 2 Longhorns' game with UTSA in the second quarter Saturday night with a strained abdomen, leaving Arch Manning to take over the offense.

Ewers was on the sideline in street clothes by halftime as Texas led 28-7. Coach Steve Sarkisian described the injury as a “strained abdomen” in a brief interview with ESPN, but did not elaborate.

Manning, the five-star recruit with the NFL family pedigree, might be the highest-profile backup quarterback in the country. He immediately delivered once he took over.

Manning threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore on his first play. He ripped off a 67-yard TD run on Texas’ next possession.

Ewers, who has garnered attention as a Heisman Trophy contender after leading Texas to a big win at defending national champion Michigan a week earlier, was 14-of-16 passing for 185 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception before the injury.

Ewers had just completed a 49-yard pass to tight end Gunnar Helm on a deep throw, and then handed off to Quintrevion Wisner before he waved to team medical staff and laid on his back.

Ewers eventually walked off the field, but did not look comfortable as he was surrounded by staff. Ewers then pulled his jersey over his face as he walked into the team medical tent.

Ewers missed four games over the previous two seasons with injuries.

