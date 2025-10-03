Texas Rangers hire Skip Schumaker as manager, signing former Marlins skipper to 4-year deal

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers hired Skip Schumaker as their manager, agreeing Friday night on a four-year contract with the former NL Manager of the Year.

Schumaker's deal was announced after Chris Young, the team’s president of baseball operations, acknowledged earlier in the day that the team was focused on an internal candidate in its search to replace Bruce Bochy. Schumaker had been a special advisor with the Rangers since last November.

The 45-year-old Schumaker was the 2023 NL Manager of the Year when Miami went 84-78 and made the fourth postseason appearance in club history. That was the same year Texas, with Bochy in his debut there, won its first World Series championship.

The Rangers and the 70-year-old Bochy, a four-time World Series champion who was baseball's winningest active manager, agreed Monday to end his managerial stint. That was the day after Texas finished 81-81 for its second non-winning record since its championship. Bochy was at the end of his three-year contract.

The Marlins slipped to 62-100 in 2024 after changes in the front office and with a roster decimated by trades and injuries. Schumaker and the team agreed that he wouldn't return for this season.

Texas hired Schumaker last November, a move viewed by many as making him the heir apparent to Bochy.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.