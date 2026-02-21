Thiam scores career-high 28 to lead Cincinnati to an 84-68 upset of No. 8 Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Moustapha Thiam had a career-high 28 points and led Cincinnati to an 84-68 upset of No. 8 Kansas on Saturday.

This was the second win of the season for Cincinnati (15-12, 7-7 Big 12) against a ranked team, having taken down then-No. 2 Iowa State 79-70 on Jan. 17.

The 7-footer Thiam made 11 of 17 shots from the field and had eight rebounds. Baba Miller added 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Jalen Celeste had 14 points and eight rebounds, shooting 4 of 8 on 3-pointers. Day Day Thomas scored 10.

Cincinnati held a 36-34 lead after a tumultuous first half that saw nine ties and 10 lead changes. The Bearcats kept the Jayhawks (20-7, 10-4) at arm’s length with timely shots to kill momentum throughout the second, only allowing Kansas to pull ahead for one possession before retaking the lead.

They delivered the final blows with a 20-8 run, surging ahead by double digits for the first time with less than five minutes to go.

The Bearcats were particularly effective from behind the 3-point line, where they made 12 of 21 attempts.

The Jayhawks were 4 of 18 on 3s.

Flory Bidunga led the Jayhawks with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman star Darryn Peterson had 17 points in 32 minutes after leaving Kansas' last game against Oklahoma State early in the second half. Tre White scored 11.

Up next

Kansas: Hosts No. 2 Houston on Monday.

Cincinnati: Visits No. 13 Texas Tech on Tuesday.

