Tiger Woods drops to the bottom of the Masters' leaderboard after first his 9 holes of final round

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — Tiger Woods is enduring a rough weekend at Augusta National.

After playing the first two rounds of the Masters in 1-over 243 and making the cut for a record 24th time, Woods is struggling to hold things together

Woods shot 40 on the front nine Sunday in his 100th round at the Masters. That comes on the heels of an 82 on Saturday, his worst round ever at a major.

The five-time Masters champion has played the last 27 holes in 14 over and his now at the bottom of the leaderboard among those who made the cut.

Before the round Woods, dressed in his traditional Sunday red, appeared to receive some swing tips from his teenage son Charlie on the practice range.

Things started off well enough for the 48-year-old Woods, but that didn't last long.

After playing the first two holes in 1 under, Woods made a bogey on No. 3 before things started to unravel on the par-4 fifth hole when he took an unplayable lie and was driven back to the tee box in a golf cart to hit again. He wound up with a triple-bogey 7.

He added another bogey on the 6th.

The once-dominant Woods is playing with Neal Shipley, the only amateur to make the cut at the Masters.

The age difference between the two is notable.

Woods' streak of cuts made at the Masters began in 1997, before the 23-year-old Shipley was born.

Even with Woods being out of contention he is still attracting the usual huge throng of fans eager just to get a glimpse of the player that became the face of the sport. Fans applaud after every Woods' shot — good or bad — and continue to shout encouragement his way.

