Tight end Mark Andrews expected to play for Ravens in AFC title game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens extended their season long enough for Mark Andrews.

Coach John Harbaugh said Friday he expects the star tight end to play in this weekend's AFC championship game against Kansas City. Andrews injured his ankle in a Nov. 16 win over Cincinnati. Although he was initially feared lost for the season, Harbaugh suggested then that he might be able to come back at some point.

“It’s easy to do when you have great teammates,” Andrews said. "Every day you come in, it’s just, ‘We’re going to keep winning for you, and we’re going to keep winning, and by the time you’re back, it’s going to be go time.’”

Andrews practiced last week but did not play in the divisional playoff round against Houston. The three-time Pro Bowler had 45 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games during the regular season.

Second-year tight end Isaiah Likely has stepped up in Andrews' absence, catching six TDs in his last six games.

“I believe we’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing — just dishing out the ball to all our guys, not just one person,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “Mark is definitely going to help us through this process. He’s one of the ones, but we’re going to keep dishing the ball out like we’ve been doing.”

The Ravens listed cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) as questionable for Sunday's game after he was a full participant in practice Friday. Receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) were also questionable. Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) was doubtful.

The Chiefs ruled out All-Pro guard Joe Thuney because of a pectoral injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.