TAMPA, Fla. — Tennessee Titans defensive end Jaylen Harrell was hospitalized in Florida following a serious car crash, and police said Saturday that they were investigating whether he assaulted a ride-share driver.

Harrell was in his hometown of Tampa when the crash occurred Friday morning. The Titans said in a statement that he was continuing to receive care in the hospital and they were in constant communication with his family.

Tampa police said in a statement that Harrell was a passenger in the back seat of a white Kia Sorento “when he reportedly assaulted the driver while the vehicle was in motion.”

The driver, a man in his mid-30s, swerved and struck a second vehicle before colliding with a utility pole. Harrell was thrown forward, struck the windshield and lost consciousness, the statement said.

The driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to police. The driver of the second vehicle, a woman in her early 50s, was not hurt.

“The allegations described are unacceptable and have no place in the Lyft community," a spokesperson for the ride-hailing service said Sunday in a statement. “We have permanently banned the rider’s account from the Lyft platform, reached out to the driver to offer our support, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with an investigation.”

The 24-year-old Harrell has not played for the Titans this season. He injured his ACL during the preseason and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

The Titans asked for privacy for Harrell and his family and said they would “provide an update when appropriate.”

Tennessee selected Harrell in the seventh round of the 2024 draft out of Michigan. He finished his rookie season with 13 combined tackles and had 25 last season. He had 4 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble in 2025.

Harrell’s father, James, also played eight seasons in the NFL.

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