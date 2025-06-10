T.J. Oshie, US Olympic star in Sochi and Capitals Stanley Cup champion, announces he's retiring

WASHINGTON — (AP) — T.J. Oshie, who scored four shootout goals for the U.S. to beat host Russia at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and helped the Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018, announced Monday he is retiring after playing 16 NHL seasons.

Oshie shared his news in front of hundreds of fans gathered at the fountains at Washington Harbour in Georgetown, seven years to the day of one of the most memorable Cup celebrations in hockey history when he and several teammates jumped into the fountains and took a dip.

President of hockey operations Brian MacLellan, general manager Chris Patrick, coach Spencer Carbery and longtime teammates Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson came out to support Oshie as he called it a career.

“My only contribution was that this could be a good day and place to have (the ceremony),” Oshie said, adding, “I can’t thank the Caps enough. Another first-class move by them to have my retirement here, invite all the people out. It really made this day special.”

The announcement had been expected for quite some time, with Oshie's contract expiring. The 38-year-old did not play this past season because of a nagging back injury that sidelined him off and on, going on long-term injured reserve instead.

Oshie said in the spring of 2024 he would only return to the Capitals if he found a permanent solution or fix to the issue. His final game was at home on April 28 last year against the New York Rangers, a 4-2 loss in the first round that eliminated Washington in a sweep.

“I was fully prepared that could be my last game: I got the pictures taken of me taking off the skates to prove it,” Oshie said. “I hadn’t thought too much about (the end), honestly, besides that moment. Even before that moment, knowing how tough it was on really the whole team with me, what I was going through, actually saying the words out loud at the podium with my family in front of me and the Caps organization, my teammates, all my close friends, it was emotional.”

Taken 24th in the 2005 draft by St. Louis, Oshie played 1,116 regular-season and playoff games in the league with the Blues and Capitals since making his debut in 2008. He had 336 goals and 428 assists for 764 points, including 21 points during Washington's Cup run.

Oshie made an international name for himself at the Olympics, earning the nickname “T.J. Sochi” for going 4 for 6 in shootout attempts against Sergei Bobrovsky during the U.S.-Russia preliminary round game in that tournament.

U.S. Olympic coach Dan Bylsma figured one game would go to a shootout, hence the choice of bringing Oshie. Bylsma kept going back to him over and over.

“T.J. had been on fire that season in the shootout, and with the scouting report on Bobrovsky we felt T.J. would have a great chance against him,” Bylsma told The Associated Press by text message Monday. “Even when he didn't score, he had beaten Bob with his move, so we kept rolling with him.”

In the NHL, his biggest impact came after he was traded from the Blues to the Capitals in 2015. Oshie took on an immediate leadership role as a key addition to the core of Alex Ovechkin, Backstrom and Carlson, helping the team make the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons in the nation’s capital.

“I’ll be the first to give credit to my teammates, because without them, I was nowhere near good enough to do it without a group like that,” Oshie said.

Oshie’s 76 power-play goals in D.C. are the fifth most in franchise history. He scored 49 times in the shootout, tied for third all time since it was implemented in 2005.

“I like to think that when I was playing, that I was playing for my teammates, for my coaches, for my family, for my fans. I rarely thought about my own accolades,” Oshie said. “To be remembered (as a ‘warrior’ type of player) is a huge honor because that was my goal and the way I played the game.”

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno in Sunrise, Florida, contributed to this report.

