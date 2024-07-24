Tom Thibodeau, 2-time NBA Coach of the Year, agrees to 3-year extension with Knicks, AP source says

NEW YORK — (AP) — Tom Thibodeau has agreed to a three-year contract extension after leading the New York Knicks to three postseason appearances in his four seasons, a person with knowledge of the details said Wednesday.

The Knicks have made back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference semifinals and rewarded Thibodeau for turning around what had been one of the worst teams in the league before his arrival.

Thibodeau had one year remaining on his contract before the extension, which was first reported by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced.

Thibodeau has twice been voted NBA Coach of the Year, including in 2020-21 after leading the Knicks to the playoffs in his first season. They went 50-32 last season, their best record since winning 54 games in 2012-13, and fell one game shy of reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.

A Knicks fan growing up in Connecticut who later served as an assistant coach with the team, Thibodeau returned to the franchise in 2020 after the Knicks had missed the playoffs for seven straight seasons.

He promptly led them to a 41-31 record in his first season and has gone 175-143 in his four seasons, placing him fifth on the franchise list for coaching victories.

The Knicks had already agreed to a contract extension with All-Star guard Jalen Brunson during this offseason, traded for Mikal Bridges and re-signed OG Anunoby, and the extension for Thibodeau was expected to follow.

Known for his demanding style and strong defensive teams, Thibodeau guided the Knicks through a number of injuries to earn the No. 2 seed in the East last season. They could be one of the top challengers to the NBA champion Boston Celtics in the East in 2024-25.

Thibodeau was also voted the NBA's top coach in 2011 as a first-time head coach with the Chicago Bulls, after his first of three 50-win seasons in Chicago. Thibodeau also led Minnesota to the playoffs in 2018 and is 527-389 in his 12 seasons.

Thibodeau was an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics when they won the 2008 NBA title and with the U.S. Olympic team when it won a gold medal in 2016.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.