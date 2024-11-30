Tommy Edman agrees to $74 million, 5-year contract with Dodgers after helping win World Series

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Tommy Edman and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed Friday to a $74 million, five-year contract.

His new deal contains a team option for 2030 and includes $25 million deferred over 10 years. The agreement supersedes a $16.5 million, two-year contract he agreed to with St. Louis in February that had called for a $9.5 million salary in 2025.

Edman was acquired from the Cardinals on July 29 as part of a three-team trade that included the Chicago White Sox. He hit .237 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 37 games and was MVP of the NL Championship Series, hitting .407 with 11 RBIs. He batted .320 with two homers and 13 RBIs during the postseason as the Dodgers won the World Series.

The 29-year-old plays second base, shortstop and the outfield. He has a .263 average with 59 homers, 242 RBIs and 112 steals in six seasons with the Cardinals and Dodgers. He would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 World Series.

