Transfer deadline: Premier League clubs most active with hours left in winter window

The winter transfer window will close in Europe's top leagues on Monday, meaning clubs have just a few more hours to reshape their squads for the final months of the season.

Much focus will be on the big-spending Premier League, where English clubs have already splashed out an estimated $450 million. Manchester City has had the biggest outlay so far, with winger Antoine Semenyo and center back Marc Guehi costing a combined $115 million.

Will Liverpool look to strengthen its injury-hit defense?

Will Crystal Palace sell France striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, potentially to Italian giant AC Milan?

Will there be any ins or outs at Chelsea, a club that has been very active in the transfer market in recent years?

The transfer window shuts in England, France, Germany and Italy at 1900 GMT and in Spain at 2259 GMT.

