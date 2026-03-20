Trump issues executive order requiring CFP to avoid broadcasting conflicts with Army-Navy game

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday barring College Football Playoff and other postseason games from airing during the annual Army-Navy matchup in December.

Trump directed the commerce secretary and the FCC chairman to coordinate with the playoff committee, the NCAA and media rights partners to ensure an exclusive broadcasting window for a storied rivalry played on the second Saturday each December.

Trump's order makes reference to potential expansion of the CFP, which likely would lead to an earlier start for the playoff. In the first two years of the 12-team format, the first-round games were the weekend after Army-Navy, which moved off the first Saturday in December in 2009 because of conference championship games.

This year, Army-Navy is scheduled for Dec. 12 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the home of the NFL's New York Giants and Jets. The CFP first-round games are set for Dec. 18-19.

If the playoff were to expand to 24 teams, a model that has been discussed, at least one more week of games would be required. Starting the postseason earlier in December would be a consideration. A smaller expansion to 16 teams wouldn't necessarily change the number of weeks required for the playoff.

“Such scheduling conflicts weaken the national focus on our Military Service Academies and detract from a morale-building event of vital interest to the Department of War,” Trump's executive order said. “Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that no college football game, specifically college football’s CFP or other postseason games, be broadcast in a manner that directly conflicts with the Army Navy Game.”

Army and Navy have played every year since 1930, including the pandemic-altered 2020 season and during World War II. There have been 126 meetings, and other neutral sites have included the NFL homes of the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-footballhttps://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.