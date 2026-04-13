Ty Gibbs is having fun as a new NASCAR Cup winner while trying to maintain his low profile

Ty Gibbs has a famous last name and has spent much of his life in the spotlight, recently being unwittingly thrust into the center of a contentious court case.

The attention is less than comfortable for the grandson of Joe Gibbs, a Hall of Fame legend as a championship team owner in NASCAR and a Super Bowl-winning coach in the NFL.

"Yeah, I feel like I could be a lot bigger in the community than what I am," Ty Gibbs said about his place in NASCAR after his first career victory Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway. "I just enjoy privacy. I don't really want to show off a lot, too. I just enjoy training on my bike, getting strong, working hard during the week. I'm not here to be a moving billboard. I don't really care. I don't have any social media on my phone at the moment. I just really enjoy racing and focusing on myself."

The focus at Bristol was squarely on the 23-year-old after he deftly fended off NASCAR champions Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson on a two-lap overtime restart. The relief of finally breaking through in his 131st Cup start was evident. Gibbs celebrated by playfully crashing his grandfather’s national TV interview and handing the checkered flag to his mother, Heather, before giving her a ride to victory lane in the No. 54 Toyota.

"It's just a thrill to see this happen because I don't know how to explain it," said Joe Gibbs, who has half of his eight grandchildren working at Joe Gibbs Racing, the team he founded 35 years ago. "It's just a special feeling for all of us. I called my wife, and she's crying. The whole family is crying. We love this. We really appreciate what today meant to us and the family."

The narrative was positive for the Gibbs organization, which has been ensnared in some unflattering headlines after suing former competition director Chris Gabehart for breach of contract.

In a court filing, Gabehart said he expressed “serious concerns” about team management after he felt pressured to help Ty Gibbs (and was moved to the No. 54 pit box to call strategy). Gabehart said Gibbs “was not held to the same meeting attendance standards as others on the team.”

After the Bristol win, Gibbs made multiple references to “people saying false things” (without naming Gabehart) and steadfastly reaffirmed his work ethic.

”I’ve stayed after it the whole time,” Gibbs said. “Obviously, people are going to say false things about how I wasn’t present in meetings. I’ve been the same the whole time, just to clarify that.”

But others have noticed a change in his demeanor. To defuse the driver’s frustration during races, crew chief Tyler Allen said “a huge focus” entering 2026 was on keeping it fun because a “loose, fun Ty is a fast Ty.”

During a stretch of four consecutive finishes of sixth or better before Bristol, Gibbs impressed his teammates by speaking up in debriefs with helpful advice.

“He’s been in a good mood,” JGR driver Christopher Bell said. “He’s happy. Ty is killing it. It’s fun to see his confidence is literally radiating from him. He’s really switched on right now. He’s taken a huge step, and he’s a joy to be around right now.”

Gibbs, who was involved in a run-in last year with teammate Denny Hamlin, was a little defensive about whether he had changed that much.

“I’ve always had fun,” he said. “I think that’s taken out of turn. I truly enjoy the position I’m in. Obviously, being around such a great group of people is so much fun. These guys love racing as much as I do, or even more, and I know I love it a lot.”

Joe Gibbs hopes more people see that side of his grandson.

“He’s really, really got a good sense of humor,” Gibbs said. “We laugh all the time. I think the farther we go in this sport, hopefully, his personality and everything come out, the kind of kid he is. When I’m around him, he’s fun.”

Pit crew woes

Bristol runner-up Blaney’s pit crew ranked 32nd of 37 teams in Sunday’s race, raising questions about how long Team Penske can stay patient with a group that has squandered more than 80 positions on pit stops over the past seven races.

“We’ve got to get better for sure,” said Blaney, who lost seven spots on two mediocre pit stops midrace at Bristol. “If we’re going to keep competing and get cars that can win, we’ve got to clean that up.”

Hendrick struggles

A Martinsville Speedway win didn't provide much momentum for Chase Elliott, who finished 22nd after starting 18th. Teammates William Byron (30th) and Alex Bowman (37th) also struggled for Hendrick Motorsports, which has 13 top 10s among its four drivers through eight races.

Hendrick vice chairman Jeff Gordon addressed the slow start before Sunday's race. “We’re being challenged right now, not that I don’t like it, but also I love it because I know what we’re capable of, and I love watching us do the climb,” Gordon said. “It teaches us things about ourselves, and I think it only makes us stronger.”

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