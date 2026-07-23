Tyreek Hill is running but says he has 'no power in my left leg' 10 months after serious knee injury

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's NFL future remains uncertain as he said on social media this week he still has no power in his left leg, almost 10 months after suffering significant damage in a season-ending knee injury.

Hill provided a video update on YouTube on his continued comeback attempt after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and dislocated left knee in a game against the New York Jets on Sept. 29.

Hill, 32, was released by Miami on Feb. 16 and revealed in the social media update he is not yet ready to resume his career.

“So it’s about 10 months after doing two surgeries,” Hill said. “My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg at all, so I’m trying to regain all the power back in my left leg.”

Even so, Hill showed himself running as evidence of progress he has made.

“They told me I might not be able to walk again,” Hill said. “Now look at me.”

The Dolphins acquired Hill in a trade with Kansas City before the 2022 season and gave him a $120 million, four-year contract extension that made him the highest-paid player at his position at the time.

Hill had consecutive 1,700-yard receiving seasons in his first two years with Miami. He led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023. The five-time All-Pro entered the 2025 season aiming to return to his 2023 form after having 81 catches for 959 yards in 2024, his lowest totals since 2019.

Hill had 21 receptions for 265 yards before he was hurt while running toward the sideline. He planted his left foot, and his knee twisted as he was pulled down. He was carted off the field and placed on season-ending injured reserve on Oct. 1.

In 10 seasons with Kansas City and Miami, Hill has 819 receptions for 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns. He is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection.

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