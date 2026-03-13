US aims for historic clean sweep in Olympic and Paralympic ice hockey

MILAN — The United States is looking to do something no nation has ever done: Clean sweep the ice hockey tournaments at the Olympics and Paralympics.

Standing in the way? Canada again.

Just like in the men's and women's tournaments at the Olympics, Sunday's gold medal match in Para ice hockey will be between the U.S. and Canada.

“We got to do our part, right? So they got the two done, so now it’s our job and we just got to bring it home for them,” U.S. forward Kevin McKee told The Associated Press.

Naturally, Canada wants bragging rights in the rivalry and to break American Para hearts.

“It is a source of pride for us just to win, like we believe Canada is THE hockey country and we want to prove that,” Canada forward Adam Dixon said.

Both teams dominated the group stage at the Paralympics, each winning all three of their matches. The U.S. then beat the Czech Republic 6-1 in Friday’s semifinals, when Canada struggled at times before overcoming China 4-2.

Canada Para ice hockey captain Tyler McGregor said the two Olympic losses were not playing on his teammates’ minds.

“No. You know what, we’re going to write our own story,” he said. “We watched both our men’s and women’s team compete here a few weeks ago and they played phenomenal.

“Those were two of the best hockey games I’ve ever seen, but this is our story at the Paralympics and we have a chance to bring home a gold medal for Canada. And what an honor that would be.”

Rather than avenge the Olympic defeats, Canada is driven more to avenge losses to the U.S. in the past two gold-medal matches at the Paralympics. It has also lost to the U.S. in four of the past five world championship finals.

“That kind of fuels us,” forward Liam Hickey said. "We’ve learned from those. They’re a great team and we’ve had a great rivalry for as long as this sport’s been around. So for us it’s another kind of chance for redemption and we’re excited for it.”

US domination

If the U.S. achieves the treble, it would be the second straight year it has swept the major tournaments, having won the men’s and women’s world championships and world Para ice hockey championship in 2025.

There is no women's division at the Paralympics as its classified as an open-gender sport.

U.S. defender Jack Wallace said the group has been talking about the sweep since watching the women’s Olympic final together during a training camp. They were also messaging each other during the men’s final.

Coach David Hoff would prefer his players bury all thoughts of a sweep before Sunday’s final.

“There’s a lot of talk about it,” Hoff admitted. “I think for us it’s really just putting the blinders on and really focusing on what we have to do. Don’t let that outside stuff cloud your preparation or bother you. Sometimes that’s hard to do but I think our guys have really done a good job.”

While the Olympics saw the U.S. men's team win gold for the first time since the "Miracle on Ice" in 1980, it's a different story at the Paralympics.

The U.S. has triumphed at five of the past six Paralympics and several players are targeting a fourth straight gold medal. Captain Josh Pauls is incredibly aiming for a fifth.

“You’ve got to enjoy the guys you’re playing with,” Pauls said when asked about the team’s secret to success. “We have such a brotherhood, we just enjoy playing the game, we enjoy competing, we enjoy getting better, but also helping the other guy across from us get better.

“And I mean, I am just so glad to play another team other than our guys, because man, our guys are really tough to play.”

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AP Winter Paralympics: https://apnews.com/hub/paralympic-games

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