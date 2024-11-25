US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is retiring from international soccer

U.S. women's national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is retiring from international soccer.

Naeher is on the team's roster for a pair of upcoming matches in Europe but those games will be her last after a full 11 years playing for the United States.

Over the course of her career, Naeher was on the U.S. team that won the Women's World Cup in 2019 and the gold medal at the Olympics this summer in France. She's the only U.S. goalkeeper to earn a shutout in both a World Cup and an Olympic final.

She made a key save to preserve the Americans' 1-0 victory over Brazil in the Olympic final.

Naeher was known throughout her career for her calm and steady leadership. She is one of just three goalkeepers to make more than 100 appearances for the United States.

Naeher made her debut with the national team in 2014 and was a backup to Hope Solo at the 2015 World Cup, which the United States won. She became the team’s regular starter following the 2016 Olympics and was on the squad that repeated as World Cup winners in 2019.

The 36-year-old has also played for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League since 2016.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.