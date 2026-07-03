US striker Balogun says a yellow card, not red card, would have been ‘fair’ at the World Cup

SEATTLE — United States forward Folarin Balogun says he respectfully disagrees with his red card in the 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup.

Balogun was sent off Wednesday for stepping on the right ankle of Tarik Muharemovic.

Before Friday’s practice at Husky Soccer Stadium in Seattle, Balogun said a yellow card for the illegal tackle would have been fairer.

“There’s nowhere else to put your leg. It’s going to be unavoidable,” Balogun said. “So, I’ve seen many different opinions and takes. But, for me personally, I think a yellow card would have been fair. It’s something that’s happened, so we have to move forward and I have to accept it.”

Balogun has to serve an automatic one-game suspension and will miss Monday’s round of 16 game against Belgium. There is no appeal process for a red card suspension unless FIFA assesses a penalty of more than one game, which was not the case with Balogun. He will be eligible to return for the quarterfinals should the Americans advance.

Balogun has three goals in the tournament, including one to put the U.S. in the lead against Bosnia. He has matched Landon Donovan in 2010 for the second-most goals by an American in a World Cup, behind only Bert Patenaude’s four in the initial tournament in 1930.

The 25-year-old striker celebrated his most recent goal against Bosnia with The Silencer move used by the NBA's LeBron James, which the league's career scoring leader also celebrated on social media. Balogun, who became the first U.S. player to score a brace in a World Cup match since 1930, said he has experienced a "roller coaster" of emotions as of late.

“Been upset, I’ve been happy. It’s been surreal, to be honest,” Balogun said. “But for me, I think it was just important to stay calm. I never want to react out of anger and out of emotion. There’s still lots of people who are inspiring little kids, boys and girls who are watching. We have to show them the correct way to handle things, even when you think it’s unjust.”

It is unclear yet who U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino will select to replace Balogun in the starting lineup. Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright are the most likely candidates for the game against Belgium.

When Christian Pulisic sat out the 2-0 win against Australia in group play because of a calf injury, Pepi started in his place.

“When you miss a player like Balo, things change a little bit, but we’ve been flexible,” teammate Tyler Adams said. “Guys have shown that they’re ready to play. If it’s Pepi, if it’s Haji, we go a different direction. It should be an exciting opportunity for whoever has to step up.”

To be without Balogun for one of the most significant matches in U.S. history is still a significant blow. A victory on home soil over Belgium would clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the World Cup for only the second time for the Americans. The first time was in 2002.

“I love seeing how engaged the country is in our journey and what they’re doing,” Balogun said. “So, my role is just to continue supporting everybody, to keep morale high. And, I’m sure for the game against Belgium we can really create a great atmosphere to win.”

Injury notes

Midfielder Cristian Roldan trained on his own once again as he continues to rehab a quad injury. Defender Mark McKenzie trained in full after dealing with a foot injury that kept him off the U.S. roster for the Bosnia match.

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