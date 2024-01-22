US women's basketball team to train in New York before heading to pre-Olympic tournament

NEW YORK — (AP) — The U.S. women's basketball national team will get together for a few days in New York next month before playing in the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgium.

The Americans have already qualified for the Paris Olympics by winning the World Cup in 2022.

Five-time Olympic champion Diana Taurasi is one of 11 Olympians who will participate in the training camp that will take place at Barclays Center. Joining her will be former Olympians Brittney Griner, Ariel Atkins, Allisha Gray, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Napheesa Collier.

Other players at camp include Kahleah Copper, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney, Alyssa Thomas, Aliyah Boston, Rhyne Howard and Arike Ogunbowale.

“With less than 200 days until the 2024 Olympic Summer Games, we are excited to bring together a group of athletes who aspire to represent the United States not only in Antwerp, but ultimately Paris,” said U.S. national team chair Jennifer Rizzotti. “Not only will the training camp be tremendously valuable but the qualifying tournament in Belgium will offer a meaningful opportunity to compete against world-class talent as we get one step closer to selecting the 2024 USA Women’s National Team.”

The U.S., which will be trying for its eighth consecutive gold medal in the Olympics, will face Belgium, Nigeria and Senegal in the tournament that runs from Feb. 8-11. The top two teams other than the Americans will qualify for the Paris Games. There are three other qualifying tournaments in Brazil, China and Hungary being played at the same time to help round out the 12-team Olympic field. France has also already qualified as the host nation.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.