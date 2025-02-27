US women's coach Vlatko Andonovski outearned men's boss Gregg Berhalter during 2023-24 fiscal year

CHICAGO — (AP) — Vlatko Andonovski was paid $454,048 during his final nine months as U.S. women’s soccer coach and outearned Gregg Berhalter, who received $376,214 during the first nine months of his second term as men's coach.

The figures were revealed Thursday when the U.S. Soccer Federation released its tax return for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. Andonovski's base pay of $411,471 topped Berhalter's $346,452. The overall figures included deferred compensation and nontaxable benefits.

Andonovski announced his resignation in August 2023 after the U.S. was knocked out in the round of 16 at the Women's World Cup, the Americans' earliest exit. The tax return said Andonovski's pay ran through December 2023.

Berhalter's contract expired at the end of 2022 and he was brought back in June 2023 after a law firm determined he did not withhold information when initially hired. The probe was sparked by the Reyna family informing the USSF of a three-decade-old domestic violence allegation involving Berhalter and the woman who later became his wife.

Berhalter was fired last July following his team's first-round elimination at the Copa America and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino. Emma Hayes was hired as women's coach in November 2023 to start the following May and she led the U.S. to its fifth Olympic gold medal last summer.

JT Batson, who started as CEO in September 2022, earned $831,890, including $609,308 in base pay and a $155,932 bonus.

Hank Steinbrecher, the organization's secretary general from 1990-2000, was listed at $940,848 for the fiscal year. Dan Flynn, who followed Steinbrenner, was CEO until retiring in 2019 and remains a USSF ambassador, was listed at $1,558,494. Both figures were described as “other reportable compensation.”

Matt Crocker, hired as sporting director in April 2023 to start that August, earned $430,484 that included a $328,401 in base pay, a $40,000 bonus and a $40,000 relocation payment.

Former defender Kate Markgraf, who announced her departure as women's national team general manager in August 2023, earned $361,265 that included $341,465 in base pay.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner topped listed players at $524,696. The only other players listed were midfielders Yunus Musah ($435,881) and Brenden Aaronson ($429,734), and defenders Antonee Robinson ($429,225) and Sergiño Dest ($424,777)

The USSF paid $4,160,161 to Soccer United Marketing, an affiliate of Major League Soccer, for sponsorship agreements and $3,123,211 to the law firm Lathan & Watkins.

Revenue of $196.8 million was up from $149.2 million in the prior fiscal year, while expenses rose to $190.9 million from $187.2 million.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.