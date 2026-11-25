The pursuit of a fifth Women's World Cup title begins in earnest for the U.S. national team on Friday.

The United States will play El Salvador in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF W Championship, which serves as the confederation’s qualifying tournament for next year’s World Cup in Brazil.

Win, and the United States is World Cup-bound. And while the world's No. 2-ranked team shouldn't have trouble against No. 78 El Salvador, nothing is guaranteed.

“I’ll be leaning on our experienced players. They know how to do this, and they’ve been with us the longest to be able to deliver that," U.S. coach Emma Hayes said. "And I think the less experienced players have had a good body of work in the last couple of years. So we know what we need to do. We need to just make sure we come into camp with really clear minds about those things. Focus on the only game in front of us.”

The United States has won four World Cups, most recently in 2019. The team had a disappointing finish in the 2023 tournament when they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Sweden. El Salvador has never played in a World Cup.

The United States, the defending W Championship winner, most recently played a pair of matches on home soil against defending World Cup champion Spain, losing the first 2-0 before playing to a 2-2 draw in the second.

But the U.S. squad will be without one of its biggest stars for qualifying. Trinity Rodman was injured in last weekend's National Women's Soccer League championship game. While the team characterized it as a minor shoulder injury, Rodman was replaced on the 23-player roster for the tournament by Jaedyn Shaw.

After El Salvador lost back-to-back matches to Paraguay in the October window, coach Eric Acuna sparked controversy when he publicly disparaged his team and called out individual players.

His comments were condemned by the nation's soccer federation, which said any statement that “discredits, belittles or publicly exposes in a derogatory manner” is unacceptable.

“Wearing the El Salvador jersey deserves respect, both in victory and in difficult times,” the federation's statement said.

All four of the winners from the quarterfinals of the tournament this weekend will earn direct spots in the Women's World Cup.

Jamaica plays Costa Rica in the opening match Friday in Mansfield, Texas, following by the United States' game against El Salvador. Then on Saturday, Canada plays Panama and Mexico meets Haiti.

Canada seeks Olympic return, too

In addition to a spot in the World Cup, Canada is vying for 2028 Olympic berth. The top three finishers in the W Championship qualify for the Los Angeles Games. Should the United States be among the top finishers, the berth will include the fourth-place team because the U.S. has qualified as host.

Canada's best finish in the World Cup was fourth place in 2003. The team made it to the quarterfinals of the 2015 edition, which Canada hosted.

Ranked No. 9 by FIFA, Canada's squad features Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan and Arsenal striker Olivia Smith. Also included were five players from the domestic Northern Super League.

Panama, ranked No. 45, hopes for a second World Cup appearance. In 2023, the squad was eliminated in the group stage.

The team's top scorer with 23 goals is captain Marta Cox, who plays professionally in Turkey.

Bunny Shaw leads the way for the Reggae Girlz

The Jamaican squad is ranked No. 40 but features one of the world's most dynamic players in Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, who plays for Manchester City and was one of the three finalists for the Ballon d'Or. Shaw leads the national team with 49 goals in 67 appearances.

The Reggae Girlz have earned berths in the past two World Cups and advanced to the round of 16 in 2023.

Costa Rica, ranked No. 41, made the World Cup field in 2015 and 2023, but were eliminated in the group stage both times. The team was a surprise runner-up in the 2014 CONCACAF W Championship.

Jamaica and Costa Rica will be guaranteed spots as hosts for the 2031 World Cup, along with the United States and Mexico.

Mexico looks for World Cup return

Mexico, ranked No. 28 in the world, missed out on the last two World Cups. But the team has been on the rise, in part because of the growth of a domestic professional league, Liga MX Femenil.

Veteran Charlyn Corral, who plays in the domestic league for Pachuca, was recently awarded the Gerd Müller Trophy for best forward and goalscorer at the Ballon d'Or ceremonies. Corral has scored 53 goals in 89 games for Mexico since 2008.

Haiti, ranked No. 48, is led by former U.S. coach Pia Sundhage, who took over in February. The team's first World Cup appearance came in 2023, after upsetting Mexico in the group stage of the 2022 W Championship and then winning a spot via the intercontinental playoff, where they beat Senegal and Chile.

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