USWNT's latest roster features new players while Europe-based stars take a break

With U.S. coach Emma Hayes giving many of her Europe-based players a break, there were several new faces on the national team Wednesday for a trio of upcoming matches against Ireland and Canada.

Lindsey Heaps, Catarina Macario and Emily Fox were among the players given time off after the European season. One exception was defender Naomi Girma, who is working her way back from a calf injury.

The United States plays Ireland on June 26 in Commerce City, Colorado, and again on June 29 in Cincinnati. The team plays Canada on July 2 in Washington, D.C.

The roster includes four players who have been called up to the national team for the first time: defenders Jordyn Bugg, Lilly Reale and Izzy Rodriguez, and midfielder Sam Meza. Six players on the 25-player roster have not yet appeared in a game for the senior national team.

Hayes, who took over as national team coach last year, has been looking at new players as she prepares the team for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. She has given 27 players their first national team call-ups.

“We want to continue to improve our understanding of how we want to play and widen the player pool, and those are some of the key goals of this three-game window,” Hayes said in a statement Wednesday. “On this roster, we have players with a varied amount of experience, and my priority is to deepen the exposures required for international soccer. These are three challenging matches and as always, we want to win, but also to make sure we are ready for the next steps.”

One veteran player who is on the roster is midfielder Rose Lavelle, who hasn't played for the national team in more than six months after having ankle surgery. Lavelle recently returned to play for her club team, Gotham FC, in the National Women's Soccer League.

U.S. roster:

Goalkeepers: Angelina Anderson (Angel City), Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals)

Defenders: Kerry Abello (Orlando Pride), Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign), Naomi Girma (Chelsea), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC), Gisele Thompson (Angel City)

Midfielders: Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC), Sam Meza (Seattle Reign), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns)

Forwards: Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City)

