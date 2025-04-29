Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes world cricket's wunderkind at the age of 14

A 14-year-old wunderkind has the cricket world in raptures after scoring an electrifying 35-ball century in the Indian Premier League.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke all sorts of batting records in Twenty20 cricket during the IPL game in Jaipur on Monday night.

The precocious batter seemed destined for stardom when he went to Rajasthan Royals during the IPL auction last year at the age of 13. He hit a six with the first ball he faced in the tournament. It took Suryavanshi just three games in the sport's richest, ritziest league to grab global attention as he smashed 11 sixes and seven fours in his breathtaking 101.

Now he’s the real thing. He plundered all those boundaries against an experienced Gujarat Titans bowling attack with a combined 694 games of international experience.

Suryavanshi’s fearless hitting stunned Rashid Khan, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Karim Janat, Mohammed Siraj and Sai Kishore, who have carried Gujarat to six victories in nine IPL games this season.

Rajasthan, which won the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008, has a history of nurturing cricketing talent. Suryavanshi was born a year after Yousuf Pathan hit the then fastest century in IPL in 2010 off 37 balls for Rajasthan against Mumbai Indians.

Pathan was quick to congratulate the youngster for breaking his record for fastest IPL hundred by an Indian.

"Even more special to see it happen while playing for ( rajasthanroyals ), just like I did. There's truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters," Pathan posted on X. "Long way to go, champ."

Royals batting coach Vikram Rathore knew what Suryavanshi was capable of doing at top level cricket after watching him practice a few months ago, and quickly figured it was important to nurture him.

“To do it in front of this kind of crowd and in a situation like this against a really, really good bowling attack, I think it was really special and a lot of credit to him,” Rathore said. “He has a solid head on his his shoulders. Today was an extraordinary innings.”

Rathore was careful, though, not to pile too much pressure on his young star by comparing him with the great Sachin Tendulkar.

“It’s too early to say that and it’s unfair I think on the kid to compare him to Sachin Tendulkar," he told the post-game news conference. "As I said he’s a new Vaibhav Suryavansh. He’s a special kid and he’s a special talent. If he keeps working hard he’ll have a special place in Indian cricket I’m sure.”

Tendulkar, who transformed from teenage talent into an iconic figure and the leading international scorer in the sport, was impressed with Suryavanshi's innings.

The cricket fraternity, including stars from other IPL franchises, praised the talent of the youngest player to score a century in a professional T20 league, and the second-fastest in the history of the IPL.

“Witnessed this carnage of an innings by this youngster. Absolutely insane!” Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians posted on X.

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh was impressed with the fearless attitude of Suryavanshi.

"What were you doing at 14? This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid!" Yuvraj posted to his 6.4 million followers on X. "Vaibhav Suryavanshi -- remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitude Proud to see the next generation shine!"

With the likes of Rahul Dravid and Rathore around him at Rajasthan, Suryavanshi could easily be fast tracked into international cricket.

IPL commentator and ex-West Indies international cricket Ian Bishop said Suryavanshi needs to be surrounded by the right people so that he doesn’t fade out.

“It’s unprecedented, 14 years old. This is new territory," Bishop said. "The scrutiny on him when he plays the next game, and if he doesn’t score any runs, you know, there are going to be detractors out there … this kid is going to be tested.

"His parents are going to have to be so close to him, and hopefully — I'm sure they are great parents — you’ve got to surround this kid with proper people for the next five years to ensure this high that he’s got so early in his career, there isn’t a drop.”

Suryavanshi made his first class debut for Bihar in northeast India in January 2024.

“Vaibhav has shown the world the immense talent that lies hidden in the soil of Bihar,” his father Sanjeev Suryavanshi said in a statement Tuesday. “Today, Bihar stands tall with pride. Our entire family and people across Bihar are overjoyed by this accomplishment.”

