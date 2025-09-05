Valkyries beat Wings 84-80 to become 1st expansion team to reach playoffs in inaugural season

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The Golden State Valkyries became the first WNBA team to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season Thursday night, with Janelle Salaun scoring 19 points in an 84-80 comeback victory against the Dallas Wings for their fifth straight win.

“Let's goooooo!” Salaun screamed into the microphone moments after the final buzzer sounded as teammates pulled on black playoff T-shirts.

Veronica Burton’s three-point play with 22.3 seconds to go and four free throws over the final 11.4 seconds helped seal it as she scored 15 points. Carla Leite also added 15.

Monique Billings blocked a shot with 2:34 left to set up Leite's jumper moments later before Dallas missed on the other end.

Paige Bueckers converted a three-point play with 3:34 remaining that put the Wings ahead 74-72 before the Valkyries came up with the big plays.

Salaun hit 3-pointers with 8:31 and 6:32 left, after Kate Martin's 3 with 2:15 to go in the third got Golden State going and back within 58-52.

The Valkyries had to find a rhythm again after missing 12 of 13 shots and committing four turnovers as Dallas ended the first half on a 17-3 run for a 41-32 lead at the break.

Bueckers finished with 27 points and six assists for the Wings, who lost their ninth straight and 14th of 15.

With her first basket — an 18-foot jumper at the 8:33 mark of the opening quarter — Bueckers passed Cappie Pondexter for fifth place on the all-time rookie points list with 625.

Dallas started the game with a 10-0 burst before Golden State delivered a 19-6 run.

The Valkyries sold out for the 21st time in as many home games — and will go for a perfect run of sellouts Saturday when Minnesota visits Chase Center.

Golden State leading scorer Tiffany Hayes missed her fifth straight game because of a left knee injury.

Up next

Dallas wraps up its road slate at Los Angeles on Sunday while the Valkyries conclude their home schedule Saturday vs. the Lynx.

