Verstappen holds off McLaren challenge to take 3rd sprint race victory of the season at Austrian GP

SPIELBERG, Austria — (AP) — Max Verstappen held off an early attack by Lando Norris before pulling away from the two McLarens to comfortably secure his third sprint race victory of the year Saturday at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen finished 4.616 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri to make it three wins out of three in sprint races this season, with Norris another 0.732 seconds back in third.

Norris started second behind Verstappen and stayed glued to the Red Bull for the first few laps, using his DRS to attack the championships leader. Norris even managed to overtake Verstappen briefly on one of the straights, but the Dutch driver responded by quickly retaking the lead at the next corner. Norris ended up being overtaken by his teammate during that maneuver, but Piastri could not seriously challenge Verstappen after that and the Red Bull driver gradually extended his lead over the 23-lap race.

The win extends Verstappen’s lead over Norris by two points in the overall standings, with the defending champion now leading his rival by 71 points.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who is third in the overall standings, only managed to come seventh in the sprint race.

Qualifying for Sunday’s main Austrian GP is held later Saturday.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.