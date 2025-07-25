Vikings sideline Justin Jefferson with 'very mild' hamstring strain

EAGAN, Minn. — (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will keep wide receiver Justin Jefferson off the field for awhile because of a mild strain of his left hamstring.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said before practice on Friday that Jefferson would be re-evaluated next week. The two-time All-Pro, who has the most receiving yards in NFL history through a player's first five years, felt some tightness in his leg during the team's session on Thursday and cut short his participation as a precaution. The Vikings sent him for an MRI exam afterward.

O'Connell described the injury as “very mild” and said he had no concern about Jefferson being ready for the season opener at Chicago on Sept. 8, which is more than six weeks away. Still, considering his value to the team, the type of the injury and the demands of his position, Jefferson figures to miss more than just a few days of training camp practices.

Jefferson suffered a significant strain of his right hamstring in 2023 that caused him to miss seven games.

