Vikings WR Justin Jefferson taken to hospital with chest injury after big hit

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was taken to a hospital after being hit in the chest during Minnesota's game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, according to Fox Sports.

The team announced Jefferson was ruled out for the rest of the game with a chest injury after the hit in the second quarter. Fox said during the broadcast that Jefferson was taken to a hospital.

Jefferson, the 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, took a shot from safety Marcus Epps while going high to catch a 15-yard pass. There was no flag for hitting a defenseless receiver.

This was Jefferson's first game back after missing the previous seven games because of a hamstring injury.

Jefferson made some team history before going out. He caught a 12-yard pass that moved him past Randy Moss for the most receiving yards by a Vikings player in his first four seasons. Moss had 5,396 yards from 1998-2001, and Jefferson is at 5,423.

