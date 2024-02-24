Wake Forest edges No. 8 Duke 83-79. Court storming leaves Filipowski shaken up

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 29 points while Andrew Carr had a huge second-half performance to help Wake Forest edge No. 8 Duke 83-79 on Saturday, earning a massive boost to its NCAA Tournament chances.

As Demon Deacons fans stormed the court to celebrate, Duke star Kyle Filipowski appeared to be shaken up after a collision with a fan running by him as he walked toward the locker room tunnel. He was hobbled and had to be helped off the court amid the chaos.

Sallis capped this one by hitting two free throws with 1.8 seconds left to start the celebration for the Demon Deacons (18-9, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). And Carr finished with 16 of his 18 points after halftime, including dominant stretches coming out of the break that had the Demon Deacons feeding him to facilitate out of the post or score over Mark Mitchell inside.

Filipowski had 17 points to lead the Blue Devils (21-6, 12-4).

