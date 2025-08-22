Was the new mixed doubles format a success? Many players think so

NEW YORK — (AP) — Even as the time crept toward midnight in the mixed doubles title match, the crowds and energy in Arthur Ashe Stadium didn’t budge.

The U.S. Open's largest court was packed for the final three matches of the reimagined mixed doubles tournament Wednesday night, which was made up of mainly top singles players for the first time. The only doubles specialists in the draw, Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavasorri, were the eventual champions.

Ashe was sold out for both days of the tournament, and there were 78,000 fans on the grounds over two days.

“We've always believed that mixed doubles was undervalued in our sport and has the potential to engage and captivate many more fans,” US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster said in a release. “The energy, excitement and engagement we witnessed are exactly what this dynamic and important Grand Slam championship deserves.”

There's been lots of conversation and controversy about the format change. But when all was said and done, most of the players were also big fans.

The environment inside the sold-out Ashe was “arguably more crazy” than during a singles match, according to Jessica Pegula, who played in the women’s final there last year and lost in the mixed doubles semifinals Wednesday night.

“I loved it,” said Jack Draper, Pegula’s partner. “I wasn’t expecting to have as good of a time as I did.”

“I really wanted to play another match,” agreed Pegula. “I had so much fun….I loved it.”

Errani and Vavasorri, who have been critics of the format, were still impressed by the night.

“Playing in front of all these people is something special for us,” Errani said after their title victory. “Thanks for coming and for staying.”

The Italian duo beat Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in the final match. It was a new adventure for both of the singles stars.

“I would like to thank ... the tournament for going a little bold,” Ruud said. “It's been really cool for us players to try (doubles).”

The question of whether the format will spread to the other Slams remains unanswered. But following the success of its inaugural run in New York, some players have their hopes.

“Anytime you get a full crowd like this, (you think) how can we keep this going? I mean, unreal night. I won’t forget this night,” said Christian Harrison, who partnered with Danielle Collins and is ranked 17th in doubles.

We’ll remember this stuff forever. I think this is a positive step for doubles.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.