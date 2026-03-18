The WBC is thriving. Rob Manfred says MLB might consider moving it to midseason

MIAMI — Having set attendance and broadcast viewer records, the World Baseball Classic will return in 2029 or 2030 and at some future point could be moved to midseason, when clubs would be less likely to restrict players.

Since the WBC's inception in 2006, it has been played during spring training. Tournament rules include pitch count restrictions, and teams can demand tougher limits or deny players permission to participate.

“Obviously we have commitments to Fox in terms of the All-Star Game in the middle of the season through '28,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday during an interview with The Associated Press. “As the game continues to evolve, we have talked about midseason tournaments in general. And certainly if we decided to get serious about this, about a midseason tournament, this would be an ideal opportunity.”

Fan interest for the WBC continues to grow

This year's WBC drew 1,619,839 fans for 47 games, a 24% increase over the previous high of 1,306,414 in 2023. The initial tournament in 2006 drew 740,451 for 39 games.

The most-watched 2006 matchup was Mexico's second-round win over the U.S. at 2.46 million on ESPN.

This year's most-viewed game through Sunday was the Americans' semifinal victory over the Dominican Republic at 7.37 million on FS1 and Fox Deportes. That topped the previous high of 5.2 million for the 2023 final on FS1, Fox Deportes and Fox Sports streaming services. Numbers for Tuesdays final aren't yet available.

“There's no resemblance to where we started in 2006,” Manfred said. “This one, I feel like it went to a different level. We set an attendance record after the early play. By the time we got into the semis and the final it was all gravy."

The Ohtani effect has been key

Shohei Ohtani striking out then-Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the last out of the 2023 WBC was a seminal moment. A sport that emerged in the U.S. in the 19th century took until the 21st century to establish a truly global competition.

“The WBC is kind of a springboard for the rest of our international efforts,” Manfred said. "It gives you kind of a cornerstone to work from in terms of making long-term business relationships with sponsors, broadcasters and whatnot."

Fans from baseball-mad countries like Japan, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela have watched the tourney closely since its inception. Japan has three titles, while the DR and Venezuela have each won once.

The U.S. also has just one title, in 2017, despite using an All-Star roster this year led by captain Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper and Paul Skenes. Judge was appointed U.S. captain last April and his early commitment sparked other top players to join,

Judge called the WBC crowds "bigger and better than the World Series." Italy's run to the semifinals this year awakened baseball interest in a soccer-crazed country, even though games started in the middle of the night.

"I just told the guys that they are the champions of this tournament," Italy manager Francisco Cervelli said after the Azzurri were eliminated by Venezuela, the eventual champion. "They revolutionized Italy. They put another sport on the map."

A midseason tournament likely would lead to fewer stars declining or being held back. Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal agreed with Detroit to be limited to one appearance, and the U.S. started 24-year-old rookie Nolan McLean in the final. The U.S. lost 3-2 to Venezuela, which rallied in the ninth inning against Garrett Whitlock to win its first title.

Closer Mason Miller was held out by DeRosa, who promised the San Diego Padres he would be used only in a save situation.

“Certainly if it was moved to the middle of the season, I don’t think you would have any nos for competing in it,” DeRosa said.

Could the Olympics be next?

MLB and the players' association are negotiating over having big leaguers participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The six-nation baseball tournament, which includes the U.S.. Dominican Republic and Venezuela, would be played during an extended All-Star break. That event could impact the decision on when the seventh WBC will be played.

MLB and the players' association have matching equity shares that are the most in the WBC, with Nippon Professional Baseball, the Korea Baseball Organization and the World Baseball Softball Confederation owning minority stakes.

“The issue for us is whether we do it in ‘29 or in ’30, three years or four years? I'm getting a lot of email from people today saying don’t make us wait four more years for this,” Manfred said. “I do think a three- or four-year cycle is probably about right for the event. The timing is going to turn on what we do with respect to related sorts of international efforts. I remain optimistic about the Olympics and obviously if we play in the Olympics it’s a short time from July of ‘28 ’till the spring of 29 and that’s something we’ll have to take into account. I’m not saying it’s outcome determinative, but it’s something we'll have to think about.”

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