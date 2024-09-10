Wells hits go-ahead three-run homer, drives in four as Yankees beat Royals 10-4

NEW YORK — (AP) — Austin Wells hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and added an RBI double in the eighth as the New York Yankees pulled away for a 10-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night and widened their lead in the AL East.

The Yankees (83-61) surpassed last season's win total and moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Orioles, who were handed a 12-3 loss in Boston.

Aaron Judge hit a tying single off James McArthur and four pitches later, Wells lifted a 2-1 fastball into the lower rows of the right field bleachers to push New York’s lead to 7-4.

The 404-foot drive was Wells’ seventh in his last 36 games since July 21 and sixth as New York’s cleanup hitter behind Judge.

Hunter Renfroe led off the sixth with a homer to give the Royals a 4-3 lead before the Yankees mounted a rally against McArthur (5-7) and scored the final seven runs of the game.

Gleyber Torres beat out an infield single after Bobby Witt Jr. made a diving stop at shortstop and Juan Soto drew a walk. Judge, who is homerless in 13 games, followed by singling to left to easily score Torres.

Jasson Domínguez singled, stole third base and scored New York’s first run on a throwing error by catcher Salvador Perez. Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer to give the Yankees a brief 3-2 lead.

Verdugo hit his second homer since the All-Star break after the Yankees called up Domínguez to see regular time in left field. Domínguez started in center field and was 1 for 4 while Judge was the designated hitter.

Torres hit an RBI single in the eighth before Wells doubled off the left field wall as the Yankees scored double digit runs for the 13th time this season.

Perez homered, went 4 for 4 and drove in Kansas City’s first three runs as the Royals capitalized on shaky defense to take an early lead.

He hit an RBI single off Carlos Rodón in the first after Tommy Pham started the game by reaching on a throwing error by third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who made a low throw to first base.

Perez homered in the third for a 2-0 lead and hit a tying single in the fifth on a miscommunication between Torres and Soto on a pop-up.

Rodón allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in six innings.

Jake Cousins (2-1) picked off pinch hitter Kyle Isbel in the seventh and Luke Weaver stranded two in the eighth. Ian Hamilton pitched a 1-2-3 ninth in his first appearance since June 16.

Kansas City starter Brady Singer allowed three runs and five hits in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: INF DJ LeMahieu (right hip impingement) was placed on the 10-day injured list and may miss the rest of the season. … INF Jon Berti was activated after missing 90 games with a strained left calf.

UP NEXT

Royals RHP Seth Lugo (15-8, 3.08 ERA) opposes New York RHP Marcus Stroman (10-7, 4.03) on Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.