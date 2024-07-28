What to watch for the Paris Olympics: Monday, July 29

Monday's slate for the Paris Olympics includes a handful of the world's biggest basketball stars, a couple of compelling swimming finals and a gymnastics showdown. Here's a guide of what to look out for:

China and Japan set up for exciting final in men's gymnastics

The men's gymnastics team final starts at 5:30 p.m. CEST (11:30 a.m. EST). China and Japan rolled through qualifying on Saturday. China is the favorite to win its fourth Olympic team title after posting a total of 263.028 at qualifying. Japan is a seven-time Olympic champion and finished second at 260.594. Japan's Daiki Hashimoto will defend his all-around title.

The Japanese won silver in Tokyo in 2021, while China took bronze. Defending champion Russia is ineligible due to the war in Ukraine.

Team USA women's basketball begins quest for 8th straight gold

The U.S. women's basketball team opens its pursuit of a record eighth straight gold medal. Team USA will face Japan at 9 p.m. CEST (3 p.m. EST) at Pierre Mauroy Stadium. The U.S. women are on a 55-game Olympic winning streak; they haven't lost since 1992 in Barcelona. Japan took silver in Tokyo after losing to the U.S. 90-75.

The U.S. team is led by two-time WNBA MVPs A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi returns for her sixth Games.

Also, host France will take on Canada at 5:15 p.m. CEST (11:15 a.m. EST).

Swimming heats up

The women's 400-meter individual medley final begins at 8:30 p.m. CEST (2:30 p.m. EST) at Paris La Defense Arena. Canada's Summer McIntosh is a favorite after lowering her own world record (4:24.38) at the Canadian Olympic trials in May. Qualifying heats start at 11 a.m. CEST (5 a.m. EST).

McIntosh also will compete in the women's 200 freestyle at 9:41 p.m. CEST (3:41 p.m. EST), the last swimming final of the night. McIntosh won her country's first medal of the Paris Olympics when she beat out the U.S.'s Katie Ledecky for silver in the 400 freestyle Saturday night.

For the men, the 200-freestyle final starts at 8:40 p.m. CEST (2:40 p.m. EST), followed by the men's 100 backstroke final at 9:19 p.m. CEST (3:19 p.m. EST).

Other finals around the Olympics

Britain's Tom Daley will attempt to defend his men's 10-meter synchronized diving title with partner Noah Williams. Competition is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. CEST (5 a.m. EST) at the Aquatics Centre.

