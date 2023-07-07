Wimbledon 2023: Stan Wawrinka looks forward to facing Novak Djokovic. He doesn't expect to beat him

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — Stan Wawrinka never has faced Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

So for that reason, three-time major champion Wawrinka was pleased to see that he'll meet 23-time major champion Djokovic in the third round at the All England Club on Friday.

But don't think for a second Wawrinka believes he can win this matchup.

"Hopefully I can make a competitive match,” Wawrinka said, “but if you will look at recent results, I don’t really stand a chance.”

Sure, Wawrinka beat Djokovic in the 2015 French Open final and again in the 2016 U.S. Open final. Wawrinka, now 38, also has defeated Djokovic, 36, at the Australian Open.

But overall, Djokovic leads their head-to-head series by a 20-6 count.

WHEN ARE FRIDAY'S MATCHES?

Djokovic-Wawrinka will be last on Centre Court, which means they could get started at about 8 p.m. local time, which is 3 p.m. EDT. The schedule starts in the main stadium at 1:30 p.m. local time (or 8:30 a.m. EDT) with No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz against Alexandre Muller, followed by the conclusion of Andy Murray's match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, which was halted after Murray took a two-sets-to-one-lead on Thursday night. Next at Centre Court comes No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 30 Petra Martic.

WHAT WERE THURSDAY'S RESULTS?

Alexander Zverev finally got on court and finally wrapped up the first round with a victory. Other men's winners included 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini, Andrey Rublev, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul. Women advancing included No. 4 Jessica Pegula, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, Donna Vekic and 16-year-old qualifier Mirra Andreeva.

HOW TO WATCH WIMBLEDON ON TV

— In the U.S.: ESPN, Tennis Channel

— Other countries listed here.

BETTING GUIDE

Djokovic is an overwhelming favorite against Wawrinka — no surprise there — as a minus-4,000 pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Wawrinka is listed at plus-1,400.

GET CAUGHT UP AT THE ALL ENGLAND CLUB

What you need to know about Wimbledon, the year's third Grand Slam tennis tournament:

— The All England Club is trying to balance tradition and evolution

— Novak Djokovic is pursuing more history, and his self-belief is a big part of his success

— Iga Swiatek succeeds everywhere else. Can she win Wimbledon?

— Players from Russia and Belarus are back at the All England Club after a one-year ban

— Aryna Sabalenka no longer wants to talk about the war in Ukraine

— Women's tennis is working toward equal pay at more tournaments

— Frances Tiafoe is the first African-American man in the top 10 in nearly 15 years

— Facts and figures about Wimbledon, including a look back at 2022

TAKE A TENNIS QUIZ

Try your hand at the AP's Wimbledon quiz.

THE NUMBER TO KNOW

6 — The number of break points 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina faced in her second-round match — and the number she saved.

THE QUOTE TO KNOW

“Well, I said to my mum this morning — she doesn't like watching — I said, ‘Look, I’ve already won 80 grand this week, so you can chill out.'” — British wild-card entry Liam Broady after beating three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 at Centre Court.

UPCOMING SINGLES SCHEDULE

— Friday: Second and Third Round (Women and Men)

— Saturday: Third Round (Women and Men)

— July 9-10: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

— July 11-12: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— July 13: Women’s Semifinals

— July 14: Men’s Semifinals

— July 15: Women’s Final

— July 16: Men’s Final

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.